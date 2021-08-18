COVID-19

Best Movies on Netflix

RendezBrews presented by Toronto Craft Beer Festival

From September 23rd-26th, the Toronto Craft Beer Festival returns and is proud to present RendezBrews in collaboration with RendezViews, Toronto's.

Aug 18, 2021

RendezBrews presented by Toronto Craft Beer Festival

11 11 people viewed this event.

From September 23rd-26th, the Toronto Craft Beer Festival returns and is proud to present RendezBrews in collaboration with RendezViews, Toronto’s hottest summer patio and art park.

With 5 sessions over 4 days, and 40+ craft beer varieties, this is the ultimate sip and mingle event of the summer.

The official Toronto public viewing of Global Citizen Live will be held Saturday, September 25th at RendezBrews from 1:30 pm to 10:30 pm. Global Citizen Live is a historic 24-hour broadcast spanning six continents with the purpose of defending our planet and defeating poverty.

Use code NOW15 to get 15% off your tickets at tcbf.ca.

RendezViews, The Ballroom, 229 Richmond St W.

Capacity is limited, get your tickets before they are gone.

All local COVID safety precautions and protocols will be followed to ensure a safe experience.

Additional Details

Venue Address - 229 Richmond W

Date And Time
2021-09-23 @ 04:00 PM to
2021-09-26 @ 07:00 PM

Location
229 Richmond W, The Ballroom, 229 Richmond St W

Event Tags

Share With Friends