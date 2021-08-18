RendezBrews presented by Toronto Craft Beer Festival

From September 23rd-26th, the Toronto Craft Beer Festival returns and is proud to present RendezBrews in collaboration with RendezViews, Toronto’s hottest summer patio and art park.

With 5 sessions over 4 days, and 40+ craft beer varieties, this is the ultimate sip and mingle event of the summer.

The official Toronto public viewing of Global Citizen Live will be held Saturday, September 25th at RendezBrews from 1:30 pm to 10:30 pm. Global Citizen Live is a historic 24-hour broadcast spanning six continents with the purpose of defending our planet and defeating poverty.

Use code NOW15 to get 15% off your tickets at tcbf.ca.

RendezViews, The Ballroom, 229 Richmond St W.

Capacity is limited, get your tickets before they are gone.

All local COVID safety precautions and protocols will be followed to ensure a safe experience.