Rendezvous With Madness Festival

The arts festival dedicated to the intersection of mental health and artistic expression has both online and in-person screenings for 2021..

Oct 7, 2021

The arts festival dedicated to the intersection of mental health and artistic expression has both online and in-person screenings for 2021. The festival opens with Kímmapiiyipitssini: The Meaning of Empathy, by director Elle-Máijá Tailfeathers. The 2021 edition will showcase 18 feature films and 5 short programs (for a total of 68 films from 18 countries) plus post-screening Q&As and panel discussions. Oct 28-Nov 7. Pwyc. Workman Arts, 1025 Queen W.

For complete listings including short films screening with features and post-screening panels and Q&As visit www.workmanarts.com

