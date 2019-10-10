Rendezvous With Madness Festival

Arts festival that uses art to investigate and illuminate the realities and myths surrounding mental illness and addiction. RWM is a multidisciplinary event that includes visual art, performance, music, theatre and dance in addition to its core emphasis on media arts, panel discussions and in-conversation events. Oct 10-20, see website for schedule. Pwyc-$20, passes $44-$100.

Events take place at Workman Arts, Hot Docs Ted Rogers Cinema, AGO, Comedy Bar and others venues.