Rendezvous With Madness Festival
Various venues contact for info, Toronto, Ontario
Arts festival that uses art to investigate and illuminate the realities and myths surrounding mental illness and addiction. RWM is a multidisciplinary event that includes visual art, performance, music, theatre and dance in addition to its core emphasis on media arts, panel discussions and in-conversation events. Oct 10-20, see website for schedule. Pwyc-$20, passes $44-$100.
Events take place at Workman Arts, Hot Docs Ted Rogers Cinema, AGO, Comedy Bar and others venues.
