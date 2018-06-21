Brandon Celi / Hannah Epstein / Colin Rosati / Sagan Yee / Curated by Emily G. Harrison

REOPEN CLOSED TABS explores how internet-age youth consume/re-purpose culture and technology to create new visions of the world and its occupants. The exhibit brings together four emerging artists whose practices combine elements of pop culture, digital technology and humour.

Opens Jun 21 at 6 pm, runs to July 6, view by appointment. Free.