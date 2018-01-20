Repair Cafe
Toronto Reference Library 789 Yonge, Toronto, Ontario M4W 2G8
Bring a broken household item to the Repair Cafe where you can get help fixing it for free. Volunteers fix household item, ranging from small household appliances such as toasters, to clothes, to lamps, to computers to jewellery and book/paper repair. We'll even have a bike repair booth right outside the library's front doors. Noon-4 pm. Free.
