Don't toss it, fix it at the Repair Cafe. Volunteers fix household items (small appliances, clothes, jewellery, books).Noon.-4 p.m. Last registration takes place at 3 p.m. Learn a new skill, meet your neighbours, learn more about sharing your skills and volunteering, and save the planet. Noon-4 pm. Free. orontopubliclibrary.ca/detail.jsp?Entt=RDMEVT360081&R=EVT360081