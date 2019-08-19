REPRINT: Cygnus, Fangirl, What Goes Up

The Musical Stage Company & Yonge Street Theatricals present the world premiere of three musicals. Prompted by major breaking news and surprising niche headlines, Canada’s most exciting musical minds have created an imaginative triptych of short original musicals inspired from the archives at the Globe and Mail.

Cygnus by Anton Lipovetsky and Steven Gallagher

Fangirl by Anika Johnson & Barbara Johnston and Nick Green

What Goes Up by Colleen Dauncey, Akiva Romer-Segal and Ellen Denny

Opens Aug 19 and runs to Aug 22, Mon-Tue 7 pm, Wed-Thu 5 & 8:30 pm. $25-$45.