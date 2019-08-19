REPRINT: Cygnus, Fangirl, What Goes Up

to Google Calendar - REPRINT: Cygnus, Fangirl, What Goes Up - 2019-08-19 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - REPRINT: Cygnus, Fangirl, What Goes Up - 2019-08-19 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - REPRINT: Cygnus, Fangirl, What Goes Up - 2019-08-19 19:30:00 iCalendar - REPRINT: Cygnus, Fangirl, What Goes Up - 2019-08-19 19:30:00

The Globe and Mail Centre 351 King E, Toronto, Ontario M5A 0N1

The Musical Stage Company & Yonge Street Theatricals present the world premiere of three musicals. Prompted by major breaking news and surprising niche headlines, Canada’s most exciting musical minds have created an imaginative triptych of short original musicals inspired from the archives at the Globe and Mail.

Cygnus by Anton Lipovetsky and Steven Gallagher

Fangirl by Anika Johnson & Barbara Johnston and Nick Green

What Goes Up by Colleen Dauncey, Akiva Romer-Segal and Ellen Denny

Opens Aug 19 and runs to Aug 22, Mon-Tue 7 pm, Wed-Thu 5 & 8:30 pm. $25-$45.

Info

The Globe and Mail Centre 351 King E, Toronto, Ontario M5A 0N1 View Map
Stage
Theatre
to Google Calendar - REPRINT: Cygnus, Fangirl, What Goes Up - 2019-08-19 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - REPRINT: Cygnus, Fangirl, What Goes Up - 2019-08-19 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - REPRINT: Cygnus, Fangirl, What Goes Up - 2019-08-19 19:30:00 iCalendar - REPRINT: Cygnus, Fangirl, What Goes Up - 2019-08-19 19:30:00