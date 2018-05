Les Femmes Fatales presents feminist burlesque by Black women and women of colour, femmes and gender non-conforming persons. Featuring Dainty Smith, Ravyn Wngz, D’vine Chocolate, Axel Blows, Suki Tsunami and more.

Jun 20 at 9 pm. $20, adv $15. In the Chamber. Part of Buddies' Queer Pride Festival.