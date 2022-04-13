Resistance. Resilience. Revolution. Exhibit – Myseum Intersections

Resistance. Resilience. Revolution. is an exhibition weaving the narratives of radical older Black women, highlighting and resisting the way this group is often excluded and unacknowledged. Each artist’s story unfolds through their various artforms (photography, poetry, visual art, mixed media, interdisciplinary artforms), to translate the struggles of aging and staying relevant in a youth-obsessed world.

Resistance. Resilience. Revolution. is presented in partnership with Myseum of Toronto as part of Myseum Intersections 2022. This project is led by Gloria C. Swain with contributions from Lillian Allen and Janice Reid, and with the support of Black Artists’ Network in Dialogue (BAND), NIA Centre for the Arts, and the Ontario Arts Council.

April 3-17 at BAND Gallery, 19 Brock. myseumoftoronto.com