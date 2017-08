On October 18, 75 restaurants in 15 cities across Canada will join the fourth annual Restaurants for Change event to donate proceeds from their dinner service to Community Food Centres Canada and local Community Food Centres. Confirmed Toronto restaurants: Actinolite, Alo, Baro, Beast, Cafe Belong, Dailo, Mamakas Taverna, Peter Pan, Piano Piano, Planta, Richmond Station, Ruby Watchco, Union and others. See website for details.