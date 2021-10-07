Readers' Choice 2021

Online film festival illuminating water and climate themes, featuring meaningful discussions with filmmakers, newsmakers, and activists, and providing direct connections to action.

Oct 7, 2021

Can a film festival change the world? For 9 years, Water Docs Film Festival has worked to be a catalyst for action to protect water and minimize climate change impacts.

For our 10th year, we’re going all out with the launch of ReSurge: Canadian Film Festivals for a Liveable Climate, a unique and breakthrough event uniting more than a dozen film festivals from across Canada to co-host a virtual documentary series for audiences everywhere.

Join us from November 9-14 for a 6-day, online film festival illuminating water and climate themes, featuring meaningful discussions with filmmakers, newsmakers, and activists, and providing direct connections to action in YOUR community.

Visit https://www.waterdocs.ca/resurge for more info and how to get your festival pass today.

There’s power in numbers, and ReSurge is here to have a positive impact and change the world!

Tue, Nov 9th, 2021 @ 07:00 PM to
Sun, Nov 14th, 2021 @ 05:30 PM

Online Event

Festival or Fair

Film

