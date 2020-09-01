Resurgence

yumart gallery is re-opening with a group exhibition, Sep 5-26. Free.

We will have reduced hours for the next few months (Wednesday to Saturday, noon to 4 pm) and of course masks are mandatory! “Wearing a mask or face covering is required under the Mandatory Mask or Face Covering By-law in indoor public spaces.” City of Toronto There are also a limited number of persons allowed in the gallery at any given time due to physical distancing guidelines (eight persons maximum).

Inquiries can be addressed to info@yumart.ca / 647-447-9274