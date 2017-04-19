Resurrection: Music From the Ukrainian Sacred Choral Tradition

This sacred music concert will feature a combined male chorus over 50 professional and amateur singers, including members from the Boyan Ensemble of Kyiv and Pro Coro Canada. It will be conducted by noted maestro, Michael Zaugg of Pro Coro Canada. 7:30 pm. $35.  resurrectionalliturgy.com

St Paul's Bloor Street Church 227 Bloor E, Toronto, Ontario M4W 1C8 View Map

