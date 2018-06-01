Rethink Recovery
Rehabilitation Sciences, U of T, Innovations Gallery 500 University, Toronto, Ontario
Rehab patient Kanika Gupta's exhibition of prints, photographs, ceramics and words exploring alternative ways of defining recovery from injury, illness or disease.and medical assumptions of what it means to be recovered. Jun 1-30. Reception 5-7 pm, May 31. Gallery hours 9:30 am-5:30 pm, Mon-Fri.
