The Retro Futures exhibit is a nostalgic trip back to futures-that-might-have-been, as seen from the starry eyes of early science fiction writers and illustrators. Using the 50th anniversary of NASA’s first successful lunar landing in 1969 as its inspiration, Retro Futures features rare books, magazines, artwork and ephemera from the Toronto Public Library’s Merril Collection of Science Fiction, Speculation and Fantasy.

Exhibit runs May 18-Jul 28, docent-guided tours Tuesdays from 2-2:30 pm. Free. In the TD Gallery.