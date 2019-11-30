The Midtown Yonge Business Improvement Area (BIA), in partnership with the City of Toronto, is pleased to announce the return of the Iron Horse sculpture to the Kay Gardner Beltline Park Bridge as a permanent public art installation.

The Official Unveiling of the new sculpture, The Iron Horse 2019, will take place atop the Kay Gardner Beltline Park Bridge that crosses Yonge Street, just south of Davisville. Keynote speeches by Councillor Josh Matlow, artist Robert Sprachman and producer Rick Baker. Nov 30, 10 am-noon. Free.