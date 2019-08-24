Revolution Festival
401 Mini Indy 37 Stoffel, Toronto, Ontario M9W 6A8
A mental health charity event with musical performances by Sebastian Javier, Stereos, Grace Bakker, Sage Harris, Joshua Pascua, Maci Wood, Valdii and many others, plus outdoor games and rides, vendors, indoor go karting, mini golf and much more. 2-11 pm. $10-$20. All proceeds going to jack.org.
Tickets: www.showpass.com/revolution-festival
