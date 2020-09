314 people viewed this event.

Toronto Blues Society online concerts for eight weeks, Friday nights at 8 pm. Free.

Sept 25: Murray Porter (Mohawk)

Oct 2: Digging Roots (Aanishinabe & Mohawk)

Oct 9: Crystal Shawanda (Aanishinabe)

Oct 16: Joel Johnson – Mohawk (Six Nations)

Oct 23: Josh Miller and Pappy Johns Band (Mohawk & Oneida)

Oct 30: Pura Fé – (Tuscarora/Taino)

Nov 6: Billy Joe Green – (Aanishinabe)

Nov 13: George Leach – (Stl’atl’imx)

https://www.facebook.com/TorontoBluesSociety/