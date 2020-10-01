NOW MagazineAll EventsRez Bluez 25th Anniversary

Rez Bluez 25th Anniversary

Rez Bluez 25th Anniversary

by
104 104 people viewed this event.

Livestreamed concert with Crystal Shawanda. 8 pm, Oct 9.

Free. http://torontobluessociety.com/toronto-blues-society-celebrates-25-years-of-rez-bluez/

 

Date And Time

2020-10-09 @ 08:00 PM to
2020-10-09 @ 11:00 PM
 

Location

Online Event
 

Event Types

Concert or Performance
 

Event Category

Music

Event Tags

Share With Friends

Comments are Closed.