RH Toronto Grand Opening Ceremony

RH (Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc.—NYSE: RH) will officially open its newest next generation design gallery, RH Toronto, The Gallery at Yorkdale, with a grand opening ceremony on Friday, October 20 at 11 A.M.

Commanding four levels and nearly 70,000 total interior and exterior square feet, this innovative new retail experience features artistic installations of furnishings and décor in a gallery setting – including entire floors dedicated to RH Interiors, RH Modern and RH Outdoor. RH Toronto also includes an interactive Design Atelier, offering the services of professional interior designers in a studio environment. Other highlights include a Ben Soleimani Rug Showroom as well as specialized galleries for window treatments, bed and bath linens and bath hardware.