Flato Markham Theatre presents the Irish dance performance online. Available all-day Mar 17-21. $25.61.

https://watch-a-star.vhx.tv/checkout/rhythm-of-the-dance-markham-theatre/purchase

Location - Virtual Event

 

2021-03-17 to
2021-03-21
 

Online Event
 

Concert or Performance
 

Dance

Virtual Event

