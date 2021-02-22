Desire Lines -Riddim an’ Resistance: Lillian Allen and Clive Robertson in Conversation

The Art Gallery of York U presents the discussion curated by Felicity Tayler and Michael Maranda, with assistance from Faith Paré. Documents from overlapping artist spaces, print, and audio publishing networks can show us how engagement from BIPOC communities transformed the Toronto arts scene. How does a proactive presence of creative modes and cross-cultural solidarities encourage openings for new generations of artists? One key historical example from the early 1980s is where issues of Centerfold/Fuse magazine and the artists audio label Voicespondence created the space for dub poet and publisher Lillian Allen (Verse-To-Vinyl) and media artist and publisher Clive Robertson to collaborate. 2-3:30 pm. Free. https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/agyu-desire-lines-riddim-an-resistance-tickets-140112836265