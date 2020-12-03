Right Here, Right Now – Young People’s Theatre Online Play Festival

Live streamed readings. Written by contemporary playwrights Andri Snær Magnason, Jeff Ho and Makambe K Simamba, responding to these extraordinary times.

Dec. 7, 8 & 11 at 7 pm. The readings will continue to be available for viewing throughout the month of December. https://www.youtube.com/user/YoungPeoplesTheatre

Monday, Dec. 7:

The Livestream

Staying home can saves lives. So might going out in the streets.

Playwright: Makambe K Simamba; Director: Donna-Michelle St. Bernard

Dramaturg: Stephen Colella; Featuring: Filsan Dualeh & Hodan Dualeh

Recommended for Ages 12 & Up

Tuesday, Dec. 8:

TOSKA has never met his friend irl. Now he’s gone.

Playwright: Jeff Ho; Director/Dramaturg: Stephen Colella

Assistant Director/Dramaturg: Karthy Chin; Featuring: Anthony Perpuse

Recommended for Ages 13 & Up

Friday, Dec. 11:

Unboxing Grandmother

This holiday, only a fairy tale may save the day.

Playwright: Andri Snær Magnason; Director: Allen MacInnis

Featuring: Maja Ardal & Sadie