Right Here, Right Now – Young People’s Theatre Online Play Festival

Live streamed readings. Written by contemporary playwrights Andri Snær Magnason, Jeff Ho and Makambe K Simamba, responding to these extraordinary times.
Dec. 7, 8 & 11 at 7 pm. The readings will continue to be available for viewing throughout the month of December. https://www.youtube.com/user/YoungPeoplesTheatre
Monday, Dec. 7:
The Livestream
Staying home can saves lives. So might going out in the streets.
Playwright: Makambe K Simamba; Director: Donna-Michelle St. Bernard
Dramaturg: Stephen Colella; Featuring: Filsan Dualeh & Hodan Dualeh
Recommended for Ages 12 & Up
Tuesday, Dec. 8:
f
TOSKA has never met his friend irl. Now he’s gone.
Playwright: Jeff Ho; Director/Dramaturg: Stephen Colella
Assistant Director/Dramaturg: Karthy Chin; Featuring: Anthony Perpuse
Recommended for Ages 13 & Up
Friday, Dec. 11:
Unboxing Grandmother
This holiday, only a fairy tale may save the day.
Playwright: Andri Snær Magnason; Director: Allen MacInnis
Featuring: Maja Ardal & Sadie
Location - Virtual Event
Comments are Closed.