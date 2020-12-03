NOW MagazineAll EventsRight Here, Right Now – Young People’s Theatre Online Play Festival

Right Here, Right Now – Young People’s Theatre Online Play Festival

Right Here, Right Now – Young People’s Theatre Online Play Festival

by
185 185 people viewed this event.

Live streamed readings. Written by contemporary playwrights Andri Snær Magnason, Jeff Ho and Makambe K Simamba, responding to these extraordinary times.

Dec. 7, 8 & 11 at 7 pm. The readings will continue to be available for viewing throughout the month of December. https://www.youtube.com/user/YoungPeoplesTheatre

Monday, Dec. 7:
The Livestream
Staying home can saves lives. So might going out in the streets.
Playwright: Makambe K Simamba; Director: Donna-Michelle St. Bernard
Dramaturg: Stephen Colella; Featuring: Filsan Dualeh & Hodan Dualeh
Recommended for Ages 12 & Up

Tuesday, Dec. 8:
f
TOSKA has never met his friend irl. Now he’s gone.
Playwright: Jeff Ho; Director/Dramaturg: Stephen Colella
Assistant Director/Dramaturg: Karthy Chin; Featuring: Anthony Perpuse
Recommended for Ages 13 & Up

Friday, Dec. 11:
Unboxing Grandmother
This holiday, only a fairy tale may save the day.
Playwright: Andri Snær Magnason; Director: Allen MacInnis
Featuring: Maja Ardal & Sadie

Additional Details

Location - Virtual Event

 

Date And Time

2020-12-07 @ 07:00 PM to
2020-12-11 @ 08:00 PM
 

Location

Online Event
 

Event Types

Concert or Performance
 

Event Category

Stage

Location Page

Virtual Event

Event Tags

Share With Friends

Comments are Closed.