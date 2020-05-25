Right Here, Write Now - Young People’s Theatre's New Online Play Festival

Written by award-winning playwrights Kevin Dyer, Anita Majumdar and Christine Quintana over the past two months, these new plays in development respond to the challenges faced by young people living in a world altered by a global pandemic. May 25-29. Free.

Monday, May 25 - The Girl, Her Mum and The Raccoon With No Name

Is it worse to be stuck alone or trapped together? Written by Kevin Dyer

Directed by Stephen Colella. Featuring Nina Lee Aquino & Eponine Lee. Recommended for ages 9-13.

Wednesday, May 27 - Flower Girl

Saving the planet is more important than a really great party. Right? Written by Anita Majumdar

Directed by Stephen Colella. Featuring Nicco Lorenzo Garcia & Anita Majumdar. Recommended for ages 14 & Up.

Friday, May 29 - hey you

Be how others perceive you or be...just you? Written by Christine Quintana. Directed by Stephen Colella. Featuring Rhiannon Collett. Recommended for ages 12 & Up.