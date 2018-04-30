Right To Housing Forum

Metro Hall 55 John, Toronto, Ontario M5V 3C6

Join us for a discussion on what is needed to fix Ontario's affordable housing crisis and what a human rights-based approach to housing should look like. Panelists include Leilani Farha (UN Special Rapporteur on Adequate Housing) and Ontario housing advocates. Noon-3 pm. Free.

To register: acto.ca

Wheelchair accessible. ASL provided. Scent-free zone. Event will be livestreamed. Lunch provided.

Free
416-597-5855
