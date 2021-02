Biblioasis and Another Book Story present a virtual book launch for Rinaldo Walcott’s On Property. From plantation rebellion to prison labour’s super-exploitation, Walcott examines the relationship between policing and property. Rinaldo Walcott will be joined in conversation by Beverly Bain and Idil Abdillahi. Discussion, reading, and a Q&A. Feb 25 at 7 pm. https://www.facebook.com/events/251537429912619/