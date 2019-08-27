Riot Cabaret! – A Fundraiser For Freedom

A queer political cabaret, showcasing diverse performers in burlesque, drag, music and other formats, fundraising in support of the legal aid efforts at the southern U.S. Border. Aug 27 at 8 pm (doors 7 pm). $15 (cash only). All proceeds will go to the humanitarian aid groups trying to save families from the American concentration camps.

Solar Stage Children's Theatre 601 Christie, Toronto, Ontario M6G 4C7 View Map
