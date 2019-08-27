Riot Cabaret! – A Fundraiser For Freedom
Solar Stage Children's Theatre 601 Christie, Toronto, Ontario M6G 4C7
A queer political cabaret, showcasing diverse performers in burlesque, drag, music and other formats, fundraising in support of the legal aid efforts at the southern U.S. Border. Aug 27 at 8 pm (doors 7 pm). $15 (cash only). All proceeds will go to the humanitarian aid groups trying to save families from the American concentration camps.
