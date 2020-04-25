Ripple Foundation Virtual "Write It Workshops"
Virtual Event see event website, Toronto, Ontario
Toronto education charity Ripple Foundation is launching its 'Write It Workshops' online, streaming live on Facebook Live. Aimed at children in grades 4-8, the free workshops look to cultivate creativity and leadership in youth. Saturdays, April 25, May 2 and May 9 at 4 pm ET. Free.
ripplefoundation.ca/write-it-workshops/write-it-workshops-activity-sheets
Info
Virtual Event see event website, Toronto, Ontario View Map
All Ages, Free, Kid-Friendly
Community Events