Rise Of The Necrofauna: The Science, Ethics & Risks Of De-Extinction

Beaches Library 2161 Queen E, Toronto, Ontario M4L1J1

Britt Wray's book delves into the minds and labs of some of the world's most progressive thinkers, renowned futurists and scientists who are harnessing the powers of gene editing in the hopes of "reviving" extinct passenger pigeons, woolly mammoths and heath hens. Meet Britt at this book talk and Q&A session. 7-8 pm. Free. Books available for purchase.

Beaches Library 2161 Queen E, Toronto, Ontario M4L1J1 View Map
All Ages, Free
Books
416-393-7703
