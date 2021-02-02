Rise Up – The Grande Finale Event

NOW MagazineAll EventsRise Up – The Grande Finale Event

A new annual Pride Toronto event for Black History Month, bringing the Black 2SLGBTQ+ community together (virtually this year) in the spirit of fellowship, healing, love & entertainment. Celebrating our people, their accomplishments & looking forward to the ever changing future. Hosted by the amazing Jada (Shada) Hudson with a performance from some of the great talents in our community. They will keep you entertained & will make you RISE UP. Feb 28 from 2-4 pm.

All events will be a safer space for Black 2SLGBTQ+ community members and allies. Please register in advance online at pridetoronto.com/calendar

