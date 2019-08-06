Rise Up - Treaties Not Bombs

Nuclear disarmament & peace ceremony remembering the atomic bombings of Hiroshima & Nagaskai 74 years ago. International peace activist Ray Acheson of Reaching Critical Will and 2017 Nobel Peace Laureate ICAN's Setsuko Thurlow. With All Nations Juniors Drum Group, flautist Ron Korb, Raging Grannies and the Pax Christie Chorale. 4:30 pm. Free. Community Tables, 6:30 Commemoration Ceremony, Lantern Ceremony at dusk. Poster display running in City Hall's Rotunda August 1-8, 2019 from 10 am- 5 pm.