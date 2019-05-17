RITMO Haus Sessions with DJ Yogi

This House music night is dedicated to Tribal, Afro-Latin and warehouse sounds. With DJ legend Yogi (Solid Garage, alongside will be DJ sets and live instrumentation by residents RITMO Collective: Ron Jon (DJ), Tej (of Guru Bros., DJ & percussion), RP Sounds (DJ), Chico (trumpet & percussion), Rodrigo (sax & percussion) and Santosh (percussion). 9 pm.

Hosted by: Pradeep (Touch) and Kat

Art Installation: Bomitosangrantes

DOORS OPEN AT 9:00 PM.

COVER: FREE BEFORE 10:30 PM, $5 BEFORE 11:30 PM, $10 AFTER.

DRINK SPECIALS BEFORE 11:00 PM

BASS LINE, 865 BLOOR ST. WEST (JUST EAST OF OSSINGTON)