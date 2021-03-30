The Koffler Centre of the Arts Spring Books & Ideas series presents the American visual artist, writer and curator and her new book, Golem Girl: A Memoir. Golem Girl is a vividly-told, gloriously illustrated memoir of an artist born with disabilities who searches for freedom and connection in a society afraid of ‘strange bodies’. Riva Lehrer will join award-winning author and filmmaker Chase Joynt in an online conversation. May 20 at 7 pm. Free. Register https://kofflerarts.org/Events/Books-Ideas/Riva-Lehrer-with-Chase-Joynt