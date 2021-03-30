NOW MagazineAll EventsRiva Lehrer

The Koffler Centre of the Arts Spring Books & Ideas series presents the American visual artist, writer and curator and her new book, Golem Girl: A Memoir. Golem Girl is a vividly-told, gloriously illustrated memoir of an artist born with disabilities who searches for freedom and connection in a society afraid of ‘strange bodies’. Riva Lehrer will join award-winning author and filmmaker Chase Joynt in an online conversation. May 20 at 7 pm. Free. Register https://kofflerarts.org/Events/Books-Ideas/Riva-Lehrer-with-Chase-Joynt

 

Date And Time

2021-05-20 @ 07:00 PM to
2021-05-20 @ 08:00 PM
 

Location

Online Event
 

Event Types

Seminar, Talk or Panel
 

Event Category

Books

