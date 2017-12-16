Riverdale Park Ice Rink & Skating Trail Grand Opening

to Google Calendar - Riverdale Park Ice Rink & Skating Trail Grand Opening - 2017-12-16 11:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Riverdale Park Ice Rink & Skating Trail Grand Opening - 2017-12-16 11:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Riverdale Park Ice Rink & Skating Trail Grand Opening - 2017-12-16 11:00:00 iCalendar - Riverdale Park Ice Rink & Skating Trail Grand Opening - 2017-12-16 11:00:00

Riverdale Park East 550 Broadview, Toronto, Ontario

Winter came early to Riverdale Park East this week when the City announced that the rink and skating trail have been completed a month earlier than expected! Let's lace up our skates, hit the fresh ice and enjoy a free hot chocolate together. Join Councillor Paula Fletcher and Toronto Parks, Forestry and Recreation to cut the ribbon and celebrate the opening. 11 am. Free.

facebook.com/events/113885552735046

Info
Riverdale Park East 550 Broadview, Toronto, Ontario View Map
All Ages, Free, Outdoor
Community Events
to Google Calendar - Riverdale Park Ice Rink & Skating Trail Grand Opening - 2017-12-16 11:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Riverdale Park Ice Rink & Skating Trail Grand Opening - 2017-12-16 11:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Riverdale Park Ice Rink & Skating Trail Grand Opening - 2017-12-16 11:00:00 iCalendar - Riverdale Park Ice Rink & Skating Trail Grand Opening - 2017-12-16 11:00:00