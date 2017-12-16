Riverdale Park Ice Rink & Skating Trail Grand Opening
Riverdale Park East 550 Broadview, Toronto, Ontario
Winter came early to Riverdale Park East this week when the City announced that the rink and skating trail have been completed a month earlier than expected! Let's lace up our skates, hit the fresh ice and enjoy a free hot chocolate together. Join Councillor Paula Fletcher and Toronto Parks, Forestry and Recreation to cut the ribbon and celebrate the opening. 11 am. Free.
Info
Riverdale Park East 550 Broadview, Toronto, Ontario View Map
All Ages, Free, Outdoor
Community Events