Riverdale's Ghost Train Stations (1926)

Heritage bike/walk. 6:45 pm. Free. Meet at Broadview & Queen.

In 1924, Chicago city engineer Bion J. Arnold made a report on a two-year study of the need for an elevated railway line in east areas of Toronto. Arnold proposed a Chicago-style elevated passenger train line with stations at the Don, Logan, Carlaw & Gerrard and further east. Toronto Mayor William Hiltz and city council endorsed the proposal, but subsequent mayor Thomas Foster killed the proposal even after work on train station sites had begun.