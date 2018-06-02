Riverside Eats & Beats Streetfest
Riverside District Queen East, DVP to Jimmie Simpson Park, Toronto, Ontario M4M 1H3
Food and live music festival spanning 10 blocks on Queen East between the DVP and Empire Avenue. Live music, eateries offering tasting plates and activities for kids like face painting. Street closures in some areas. See website for details. 1-4 pm, Jun 2. Free.
