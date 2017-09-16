Riverside Health & Wellness Walk
Riverside District Queen East, DVP to Jimmie Simpson Park, Toronto, Ontario M4M 1H3
Led by dietitian/nutritionist Nishta Saxena, this walk looks at the area's health and wellness services and shops. 2 pm. Free. Pre-register.
Once you're registered you will get an email (closer to the date) with walk start location and tips for making your walk a great experience.
