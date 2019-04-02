Riverside Wine & Craft Beer Fest

Riverside District Queen East, DVP to Jimmie Simpson Park, Toronto, Ontario M4M 1H3

Annual week-long celebration of wine and, new this year, craft beer paired with local food and shopping. Check out local goods while getting to know community spaces better. Apr 2-6, see website for details. Free and ticketed events. Some events pwyc with proceeds going to the Ralph Thornton Centre.

facebook.com/events/329016451060378

Tickets: riversidewinecraftbeerfest.eventbrite.ca

Info

Outdoor
Festivals
416-466-8167
