Riverside Wine & Craft Beer Fest
Riverside District Queen East, DVP to Jimmie Simpson Park, Toronto, Ontario M4M 1H3
Annual week-long celebration of wine and, new this year, craft beer paired with local food and shopping. Check out local goods while getting to know community spaces better. Apr 2-6, see website for details. Free and ticketed events. Some events pwyc with proceeds going to the Ralph Thornton Centre.
facebook.com/events/329016451060378
Info
Outdoor
Festivals