Riyadii Farxiyo (mixed media), Jul 13-Sep 1, reception 5-7 pm Jul 13 (Vitrines).

Riyadii Farxiyo means dreams of Farhiya in Somali. It explores the journey of the metamorphosis from youth to old age through the eyes and dreams of Farhiya, an eccentric late queen of Somalia (who is not from this universe). With heavy influences of Afrofuturism, this exhibition will take you forward and backward using age, culture and space as it's timeline.