Road to Canada Day

Virtual Event see event website, Toronto, Ontario

A double-bill of artists participating in the eMERGEnce program, an artist-development program for under-represented and marginalized emerging, newcomer, and refugee artists. Multi-instrumentalist and Iranian native Jafar Zabeh is a master of a variety of traditional music; while Brazilian Mari Palhares leads the pan-South American percussion-forward trio Baobá. 2 and 4 pm. nac-cna.ca/en

Info

Music
Folk/Blues/Country/World
