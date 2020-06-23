Road to Canada Day

A double-bill of artists participating in the eMERGEnce program, an artist-development program for under-represented and marginalized emerging, newcomer, and refugee artists. Multi-instrumentalist and Iranian native Jafar Zabeh is a master of a variety of traditional music; while Brazilian Mari Palhares leads the pan-South American percussion-forward trio Baobá. 2 and 4 pm. nac-cna.ca/en