Roaring 20s New Years Eve Ball 2020

Celebrate the 100th anniversary of the start of The Roaring 20s and Jazz Age. Roaring 20s New Years Eve Ball fts Ben Harvey & His Ornamentals. Basement Speakeasy DJ'd by T.O. Blues. 1920s hors d'oeuvres & cocktails. Lessons in easy-to-learn 1920s dance crazes. Midnight champagne toast, favours. 1920s themed all night. 7 pm. $40-$60.

No prior experience is needed. There is no need to bring your own dance partners.