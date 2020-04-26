What Will Remain broken glass art exhibition. To Aug 14. Livestream conversation on FENTSTER’s Facebook page ( 7-8 pm, May 18) between artist Robert Davidovitz and curator Evelyn Tauben moderated by esteemed international scholar and Toronto native, New York’s Dr. Barbara Kirshenblatt-Gimblett, Ronald S. Lauder Chief Curator, Core Exhibition at POLIN Museum of the History of Polish Jews, in Warsaw. The virtual vernissage will feature a live performance by the lead singer of the New York-based band Yiddish Princess, Sarah Gordon, of the Yiddish poem that inspired the exhibition title, Vos Vet Blaybn (What Will Remain) by Avrom Sutzkever.

As a window gallery, FENTSTER is now one of the only open galleries in Canada during the current coronavirus crisis. We are pleased to announce a new exhibition on view, created for our space and installed using many safety and distancing measures.

FENTSTER is located in the storefront window of the Jewish community, Makom: Creative Downtown Judaism, 402 College Street, Toronto.