Robert Fisk: Tweets And Deals Of The Century

Bloor Street United Church 300 Bloor W, Toronto, Ontario M5S 1W3

Canadians for Justice and Peace in the Middle East (CJPME), in partnership with Canadian Friends of Sabeel, presents a lecture by acclaimed international journalist Robert Fisk. Dr. Fisk will discuss the chaos that Donald Trump has provoked in the Middle East. 7 pm. $15, stu $12.

https://www.cjpme.org/fisk_tor_2019  //  438-380-5410

