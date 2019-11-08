Robert Fisk: Tweets And Deals Of The Century

Canadians for Justice and Peace in the Middle East (CJPME), in partnership with Canadian Friends of Sabeel, presents a lecture by acclaimed international journalist Robert Fisk. Dr. Fisk will discuss the chaos that Donald Trump has provoked in the Middle East. 7 pm. $15, stu $12.

https://www.cjpme.org/fisk_tor_2019 // 438-380-5410