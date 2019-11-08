Robert Fisk: Tweets And Deals Of The Century
Bloor Street United Church 300 Bloor W, Toronto, Ontario M5S 1W3
Canadians for Justice and Peace in the Middle East (CJPME), in partnership with Canadian Friends of Sabeel, presents a lecture by acclaimed international journalist Robert Fisk. Dr. Fisk will discuss the chaos that Donald Trump has provoked in the Middle East. 7 pm. $15, stu $12.
https://www.cjpme.org/fisk_tor_2019 // 438-380-5410
Bloor Street United Church 300 Bloor W, Toronto, Ontario M5S 1W3
