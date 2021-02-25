NOW MagazineAll EventsRobert Jones Jr

Online discussion of the novel The Prophets tells the story of the forbidden love between two enslaved men on a plantation in the deep south. The novel is a love story that evokes the voice of slave and slaver alike, to cast a complex and profound story about the reckoning of inheritance and the inherent hope found within love. Robert Jones Jr in conversation with author Rinaldo Walcott. March 3 at 7 pm. https://www.crowdcast.io/e/tpltheprophets/register

2021-03-03 @ 07:00 PM to
2021-03-03 @ 08:00 PM
 

