Robin Kingsburgh; Michael J.B. Black

Vestiges by Michael Black – An exploration probing the significance of past and present cultural expressions through the use of representational or constructed artifacts, using the power of abstraction in order to enable a variety of interpretations of those objects.

Geometry Is Life by Robin Kingsburgh – My work takes inspiration from geometry. For me the square and the circle are starting points. And ending points. The square, defined by the horizontal and the vertical: it’s all you need.

Both run Feb 5-16, reception 2-5 pm Feb 8. Free.