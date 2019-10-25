Robin Pacific
Charles Street Video 32 Lisgar, 2nd fl, Toronto, Ontario M6J 0C9
70 People contemplate the world without them in it. Robin Pacific photographed 70 people in a favourite place and then photographed that place without them in it. She then asked each a series of questions about their own mortality. The video of the photos and texts will be shown with printed books and prints on fabric. Oct 25-Nov 16. Reception/screening 6-9 pm, Oct 25. Free.
