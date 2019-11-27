Robyn Doolittle

Gender and the Economy Speaker Series at Rotman presents a discussion with Globe & Mail journalist Robyn Doolittle, on her new book on Had It Coming: What's Fair In The Age Of #MeToo? The book is about her investigation on how Canadian police handle sexual assault cases. 5 pm. $27. Price includes a copy of the book and seat at the talk.

U of T Rotman School of Management 105 St George, Toronto, Ontario View Map
