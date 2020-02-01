Robyn Rennie & Mary Louise White

Cedar Ridge Creative Centre 225 Confederation, Toronto, Ontario M1G 1B2

Robyn Rennie's “Vision Dissemination” is about experiencing visual art from the point of view of low vision. Mary Louise White's "Illuminating Women" is a body of work intended to shed light on women and their value to community and society. Mixed media. Both shows run Feb 1-13, reception 1-3 pm Feb 2. Free.

Cedar Ridge Creative Centre 225 Confederation, Toronto, Ontario M1G 1B2
Art
416-396-4026
