Robyn Rennie & Mary Louise White
Cedar Ridge Creative Centre 225 Confederation, Toronto, Ontario M1G 1B2
Robyn Rennie's “Vision Dissemination” is about experiencing visual art from the point of view of low vision. Mary Louise White's "Illuminating Women" is a body of work intended to shed light on women and their value to community and society. Mixed media. Both shows run Feb 1-13, reception 1-3 pm Feb 2. Free.
