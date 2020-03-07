Rockers Without Borders

Google Calendar - Rockers Without Borders - 2020-03-07 21:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Rockers Without Borders - 2020-03-07 21:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Rockers Without Borders - 2020-03-07 21:00:00 iCalendar - Rockers Without Borders - 2020-03-07 21:00:00

Hard Luck Bar 772a Dundas W, Toronto, Ontario

Benefit concert to help kids with cancer with silent and onstage auctions and musical performances by Lindsay Schoolcraft, Morgan Rider and The Deep Dark River, Johnny NoCash, In Veil, Carmen North and Vinyl Ambush. Also comedy by David DJ Roy, burlesque by Pickles Lavey and more. 9 pm. $15. Benefits the Canadian Cancer Society.

facebook.com/events/2479353395638025

Info

Hard Luck Bar 772a Dundas W, Toronto, Ontario View Map
Community Events, Music
Benefits
Pop/Rock/Hip-Hop/Soul
Google Calendar - Rockers Without Borders - 2020-03-07 21:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Rockers Without Borders - 2020-03-07 21:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Rockers Without Borders - 2020-03-07 21:00:00 iCalendar - Rockers Without Borders - 2020-03-07 21:00:00