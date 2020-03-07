Rockers Without Borders

Benefit concert to help kids with cancer with silent and onstage auctions and musical performances by Lindsay Schoolcraft, Morgan Rider and The Deep Dark River, Johnny NoCash, In Veil, Carmen North and Vinyl Ambush. Also comedy by David DJ Roy, burlesque by Pickles Lavey and more. 9 pm. $15. Benefits the Canadian Cancer Society.

facebook.com/events/2479353395638025