Rocky At The Rose!
Rose Theatre 1 Theatre Lane (Brampton), Brampton, Ontario
Dust off your corset and don your fishnets for The Rocky Horror Picture Show at The Rose. This live screening of the biggest cult musical of all time is a chance to dance in your seats, heckle the screen and celebrate the birth of Rocky while dressed as fabulously as you dare. With The Rose's perfect acoustics, you won't find a better place to sing along with Tim Curry and the original film cast. Costumes strongly encouraged! October 30 at 9 pm. $15.
Info
Rose Theatre 1 Theatre Lane (Brampton), Brampton, Ontario View Map
Halloween
Partner
Film